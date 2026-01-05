Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday launched the second phase of the Citizen Connect Program at Peterhoff here, expanding digital platforms and urban services under the state government’s ‘Clean City, Prosperous City’ initiative.

Addressing the programme, the Chief Minister said Himachal Pradesh is witnessing steady progress towards self-reliance, with the government focusing on inclusive urban development to address challenges arising from population growth and rapid urbanisation. He said strengthening urban local bodies and improving service delivery remain key priorities of the state government.

During the launch, CM Sukhu unveiled a series of new initiatives, including the Rajiv Gandhi Laghu Dukaandaar Sukh Kalyan Yojna, 15 Municipal Shared Services Centres, nine new online citizen services, the Chief Minister Urban Digital Identity Scheme, an awards scheme under the Swachhata Survey, Central Business Districts in Hamirpur and Shimla, and hydraulic parking facilities of the Urban Development Department.

Settlement letters were distributed to small traders, while Self-Help Groups received award letters under the Amrit Mitra Scheme. Urban local bodies were also honoured for their performance. In the presence of the Chief Minister, the Urban Development Department signed four MoUs with industrial houses.

Highlighting digital governance, CM Sukhu praised the Him Seva Facility Portal, saying it brings multiple citizen services onto a single platform and has already registered over 2.5 lakh users during the first phase. He said nine additional online services have now been added, further reducing the need for physical visits to government offices.

Announcing financial relief for small traders, CM Sukhu said shopkeepers with outstanding bank loans of up to Rs 1 lakh, whose accounts have turned NPAs, will be eligible for a one-time settlement of up to Rs 1 lakh. He said traders with loans between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh will also receive one-time assistance of up to Rs 1 lakh, describing the decision as a major step to support Laghu Dukaandaar.

He said 15 integrated cluster-based citizen service centres are being established at a cost of Rs 47.37 crore and every urban household will be provided a unique digital identity through digital door plates. Biogas plants with capacities ranging from 5 to 20 tonnes per day will also be set up to promote renewable energy, organic fertiliser and circular economy practices.

Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh stated that urban infrastructure in the state was being developed in line with the growing population. He emphasised that once new schemes were implemented on the ground, they must be executed efficiently and with dedication to ensure their success. He noted a positive transformation in the functioning of urban local bodies with focused efforts towards inclusive development in all areas.