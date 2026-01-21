The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Limited has secured first position at the national level for effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, bringing recognition to the state for its performance in supporting farmers through crop insurance.

The bank achieved the top rank in the ‘Co-operative Bank–Medium State’ category for outstanding implementation of the scheme during Kharif 2024 and Rabi 2024–25. In recognition of this achievement, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare issued a certificate of appreciation to the bank for its role in the successful execution of the crop insurance scheme.

The certificate was presented to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday by the Chairman of Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Limited Devendra Shyam and Managing Director Shravan Manta.

Congratulating the bank, the Chief Minister said that the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank has been playing a crucial role in delivering welfare schemes to farmers at the grassroots level. He said the bank’s consistent efforts have helped ensure timely coverage and benefits to farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

The Chief Minister said the bank has launched several farmer-centric initiatives aimed at improving financial inclusion and risk coverage for farmers and orchardists in the state. He added that these initiatives have shown encouraging results and strengthened confidence among the farming community.

Officials said the recognition reflects the bank’s efficient outreach, timely processing of insurance proposals and close coordination with farmers, which has contributed to improved implementation of the crop insurance scheme in Himachal Pradesh.