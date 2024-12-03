Smart Meters to End Manual Readings and Bring Paperless Efficiency to Himachal; Smart Meters to Ensure Real-Time Monitoring for 28 Lakh Consumers

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board has rolled out smart electricity meters to modernize power distribution and enhance consumer services. This initiative was initially implemented in the Shimla zone, where 51,000 smart meters have been installed. The project aims to cover all 28 lakh electricity consumers in the state over time.

The new smart meters have advanced features that allow consumers to monitor their electricity usage through a mobile app. They can track consumption patterns, receive notifications about power outages and restorations, and even switch between post-paid and pre-paid modes. This eliminates the need for manual meter readings, making the process seamless and paperless.

The meters are designed to automatically transmit readings to the electricity board, ensuring accuracy and timely billing. Consumers participating in schemes like the Solar Rooftop Scheme or PM Shri’s scheme will not require additional modifications to their meters, as the new system is fully compatible.

For the electricity board, the smart meters promise significant operational improvements. Meters installed on transformers will monitor load distribution and detect electricity theft, enabling quick action to prevent losses. By providing accurate data on area-wise electricity consumption, the system will help avoid transformer overloads and associated failures.

Industries in key areas like Baddi, Barotiwala, Spiti, and Nahan are also benefiting from this initiative. With the installation of smart meters, industrialists can monitor their power usage more effectively, reducing costs and ensuring compliance.

The project has been completed in the Shimla zone in a record time of six months. It will now expand to other regions, with a target of installing nine lakh smart meters in the zone alone. Industrial hubs like Baddi, Barotiwala, and Nahan are already benefiting from the technology, as it helps monitor usage and prevent electricity theft.

Meters installed on transformers will provide area-wise load data, enabling the board to prevent overloading and replace faulty transformers promptly. This technology will also help the board identify instances of electricity theft, minimizing losses.

This initiative marks a significant step toward efficient power management in Himachal Pradesh, offering transparency and convenience to consumers while streamlining operations for the electricity board.