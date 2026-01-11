Shimla – Taking a firm stand against drug trafficking within the force, the Himachal Pradesh government dismissed 11 police personnel from service after they were found involved in the chitta trade. The action was taken under Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution of India as all the personnel were booked in cases under the NDPS Act.

Emphasizing the state government’s zero-tolerance policy against drugs, the Chief Minister said the police have a primary responsibility to take strict action against chitta suppliers and drug networks. He said involvement of police personnel in such activities leaves no option but to take stringent action.

“No one is above the law, and those who promote the illegal trade of chitta and other drugs will not be spared, irrespective of rank or position,” the Chief Minister said, adding that there is no place in the police force for those who violate the law while being entrusted with its enforcement.

The dismissed personnel include Inspector Neeraj Kumar of the 1st Indian Reserve Battalion, Bangarh; Constable Shubham Thakur posted in Bilaspur district; Constable Kapil of the 3rd Indian Reserve Battalion, Pandoh; Constable Shiv Kumar posted in SDRF; Constable Lakshya Chauhan of Shimla district police; Constable-cum-driver Vishal Thakur of SV & ACB; Constable Gaurav Verma of the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion, Jungleberry; Constable-cum-driver Sandeep Rana of the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion, Sakoh; Constable Ankush Kumar posted in SDRF; Constable Rajat Chandel of State CID; and Constable Rahul Verma of Shimla district police.

The Chief Minister also directed all departments to prepare detailed reports of government employees found involved in chitta trafficking and related activities and submit them to the Chief Secretary at the earliest. He further ordered that reports on properties allegedly acquired through drug money by such employees be prepared and forwarded to the government for action.

To strengthen the fight against chitta, the state government has activated emergency number 112 for sharing information related to drug trafficking and appealed to the public to come forward without fear. Director General of Police Ashok Tiwari gave a detailed presentation on the steps taken by the police department against chitta during the meeting.

It was also noted that the state government has announced attractive rewards for information related to chitta syndicates. Informers will receive Rs. 10,000 for information leading to recovery of up to two grams, Rs. 25,000 for five grams, Rs. 50,000 for 25 grams, Rs. 5 lakh for one kilogram, and Rs. 10 lakh for seizures exceeding one kilogram. Higher rewards have been announced for information exposing major drug syndicates.