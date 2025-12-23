Himachal Pradesh has been recognised at Arohana 2025, Deloitte’s government summit, for its digital governance initiative “Him Parivar,” which aims to improve transparency and targeted delivery of welfare schemes.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state has strategically used digital technology to build a transparent, efficient, and citizen-focused governance system.

The Chief Minister described the Him Parivar Project as a game-changer in governance. He said the initiative integrates data across government departments, helping in targeted delivery of welfare schemes, removal of duplicate and ineligible beneficiaries, and better policy planning. According to him, the project has improved efficiency, transparency, and financial prudence in implementing social welfare programmes.

Sukhu said the Himachal Pradesh government has widely adopted digitalisation to improve government services and ensure transparency. He added that the state is emerging as a model of good governance with a clear focus on ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach the needy and deserving citizens.

Highlighting the use of technology across sectors, the Chief Minister said the government is modernising existing systems to improve operational efficiency. He explained that the Him Parivar Project aims to create an accurate database of the state’s citizens, which helps in identifying eligible beneficiaries for various schemes.

He further said that the Him Parivar Portal allows citizens to access government documents, services, and schemes from their homes, reducing the need for repeated visits to offices.

The Chief Minister also highlighted other major digital initiatives, including HimAccess, the state’s single sign-on digital identity platform, and HimSeva, a unified service delivery portal offering hundreds of citizen services online. He said these initiatives are making governance simpler, faster, and more inclusive, especially for people living in remote and hilly areas of the state.