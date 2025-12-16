India–China border trade through the Shipki La pass in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district will resume from June next year following approval from the Ministry of External Affairs. The high-altitude pass, located in the Pooh block, will once again serve as a notified route for cross-border trade with China.

After the central government’s clearance, the Kinnaur district administration has initiated preparatory work to operationalise the trade route. A meeting of departments and stakeholders linked to the Shipki La Trade Authority was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Amit Kumar Sharma to review readiness on the ground.

Officials discussed key issues including road connectivity in the Shipki La–Namgia sector, customs arrangements, medical and emergency services, trader registration, and inter-departmental coordination. The administration decided to complete registration and other mandatory formalities at the earliest to ensure the timely start of trade activities.

Traders will be registered by the Tehsildar of Pooh, and only verified and approved applicants will be issued trade passes. Applicants will be required to submit identity proof, proof of residence, passport-sized photographs, and details of previous trade experience, if available. Authorities clarified that only registered traders would be permitted to participate in the cross-border trade.

Import and export will be restricted strictly to goods notified by the Government of India. No items outside the approved list will be allowed to cross the border. The Customs Department will ensure adequate staffing at the Shipki La customs station and will circulate the list of notified import and export goods among traders. All consignments will be subjected to thorough checks at the border.

Security arrangements will be jointly overseen by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the local police to ensure smooth and secure conduct of trade operations once the route becomes operational.