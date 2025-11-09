Chamba – A case has been registered against BJP MLA Hans Raj from Churah under the POCSO Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following a complaint by a woman. The complaint was lodged at the Women’s Police Station in Chamba, and the police have now begun an investigation into the matter.

According to sources, a police team visited the MLA’s residence on Saturday but did not find him there. His mobile phone was also found switched off. The police are now examining his tower locations to trace his movements. Officials stated that since the incident is said to have occurred some time ago, collecting concrete evidence is crucial before taking further action.

Meanwhile, the victim was presented before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Saturday, where her statement was recorded and videotaped. The committee has submitted the report to the police for further investigation. The woman has made serious allegations against the MLA, which are now being verified by the authorities.

On Friday, the woman reached the Women’s Police Station to lodge her complaint. Police then took her to court, where her statement was recorded before a magistrate. Acting on the court’s directions, a case was registered under the POCSO Act.

It has been learned that the MLA is seeking anticipatory bail from the Himachal Pradesh High Court to avoid arrest. Police may summon him for questioning, though any decision regarding his arrest will depend on the progress of the investigation.

As per established procedure, if an MLA is arrested, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly must be informed. However, experts clarified that prior permission from the Assembly Secretariat is not required unless the MLA is within the Assembly premises. In such a case, the Speaker’s consent is necessary before making an arrest.