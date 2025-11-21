The Himachal Pradesh Revenue Department is making rapid strides toward transparent and technology-driven governance, with its digital initiatives now showing visible on-ground results. The department’s shift to online platforms has streamlined paperwork, sped up service delivery, and significantly reduced the need for citizens to make multiple visits to government offices.

A major success of this transformation is the paperless registry system ‘My Deed’, which has simplified land registration procedures across the state. Under this system, citizens can initiate a land registry application online from anywhere and are required to visit the tehsil office only once for verification, saving both time and money. So far, 55,874 registries have been completed through this digital platform, making it one of the most effective technology-driven reforms in the department.

The digital reforms began two years ago when the State Government launched the Revenue Management Portal, designed to improve transparency and accessibility. Since its launch, orders in 1,16,490 cases have been uploaded, and status updates of ongoing revenue matters are continuously made available online. This allows citizens to access the details of their cases anytime without needing to visit government offices.

A government spokesperson said that the state administration is committed to bringing transparency not just in the Revenue Department, but across all departments by expanding the use of modern technology in governance. He added that with nearly 90 percent of the population depending on agriculture, a reliable, transparent and efficient land administration system is essential for the state.

To support the daily operations of revenue officials, the government has also implemented e-Roznamcha, enabling online filing of the Daily Incidents Diary. Furthermore, in a significant step toward transparency and convenience, all revenue courts in Himachal Pradesh went online from 1 September 2025. Since then, 5,940 cases related to partition, demarcation, encroachment and corrections have been filed digitally, ensuring faster processing under the e-filing model.

In another major reform, all land record maps have been digitised and geo-referenced, linking them directly with digital mapping systems. This step is expected to tighten accuracy in land matters, prevent future disputes, and provide greater ease to landowners.

With digital reforms now touching every stage of the revenue process—from registry and court filings to land records—the Revenue Department’s online transition represents a significant milestone in public service modernisation in Himachal Pradesh.