22 STPs to be upgraded for safe and sustainable sludge management across rural areas

Shimla — In a step toward achieving a cleaner and healthier Himachal Pradesh, the Jal Shakti Vibhag (JSV) and the Rural Development Department today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for co-treatment of faecal sludge at existing Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) across the state. The initiative aims to strengthen wastewater management systems and reduce pollution in water bodies.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the state government has been working to tackle the increasing challenge of faecal sludge management in rural areas. The Jal Shakti Vibhag has identified 22 existing STPs across Himachal Pradesh where infrastructure will be developed to facilitate co-treatment of faecal sludge.

The Rural Development Department, in collaboration with the WASH Institute, has been conducting surveys, training engineers, and planning sustainable methods for safe disposal of faecal sludge. In many rural regions, most households rely on single-pit toilets, and with rising population, tourism, and labour influx, these pits often overflow or are emptied into open spaces. This leads to contamination of rivers, ponds, and streams, posing serious environmental and health risks.

As part of the pilot phase, two STPs — one at Palampur in Kangra district and another at Sundernagar in Mandi district — have already been upgraded for co-treatment and are fully operational. These facilities are providing safe sludge treatment for the surrounding rural areas.

Officials said that in the coming months, all feasible STPs managed by the Jal Shakti Vibhag will be upgraded for co-treatment, ensuring safe and sustainable faecal sludge management across most parts of rural Himachal Pradesh.

The collaboration marks a significant stride in the state’s efforts to protect public health and the environment, reflecting its commitment to a clean and green Himachal under the vision of the Swachh Bharat Mission.