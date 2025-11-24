Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Government has approved the creation of 300 new Junior Office Assistant (Independent Charge) posts in the state’s Recruitment Directorate, aiming to expedite pending and upcoming recruitment examinations. The move is expected to boost administrative efficiency and help resolve delays that have slowed down the hiring process in recent months.

According to an official notification, these 300 posts will be filled as job trainees with a fixed monthly honorarium of ₹12,500. To offset the financial burden, the government has simultaneously abolished 300 existing JOA posts across various departments. All concerned departments have been directed to complete the necessary codal formalities in advance to ensure swift recruitment.

The newly sanctioned posts have been allocated across departments, including Health Education and Research (52), HP State Information Commission (2), Animal Husbandry (40), Rural Development (63), HP Agricultural Produce and Marketing Board (49), DC offices of Shimla and Mandi, Technical Education, AYUSH, Tribal Development, Transport and others.

With this expansion, the government expects that the large number of pending and upcoming recruitment examinations will be conducted in a more streamlined and timely manner. Officials said the move comes at a crucial time when recruitment activities had been slow or held up due to capacity and staffing constraints.

The Recruitment Directorate has confirmed that a formal notification for filling these 300 JOA IT positions will be issued once departmental procedures are complete.