A massive fire broke out in Jhaniar village under Nohanda Panchayat in Kullu district’s Banjar subdivision on Monday afternoon, reducing 16 houses and four cow sheds to ashes. The blaze, which started around 1:30 pm, left more than 100 people from 17 families homeless and caused an estimated loss of ₹4.20 crore.

Two temples dedicated to local deities Vimu Nag and Jogni Mata were also destroyed in the fire. A calf was burnt alive, while several livestock were rescued by villagers amidst chaos and panic. The incident has plunged the entire village into shock.

According to initial reports, the fire originated in a two-story cowshed belonging to Kailash Chand, son of Kehar Singh, before spreading rapidly to adjacent houses built closely together in traditional wooden style. Strong winds fueled the flames, engulfing one house after another within minutes.

“The village is located about three to four kilometers away from the nearest road, making it impossible for fire tenders to reach the site,” officials said. Residents from nearby villages rushed to help but were unable to control the blaze. Many families had no time to salvage their belongings, while those living in the upper parts of the village managed to save some possessions and livestock.

Banjar SDM Pankaj Sharma reached the spot on foot along with his administrative team and assessed the damage. “Immediate relief funds and essential supplies have been provided to the affected families,” he said, adding that the administration is taking steps to ensure temporary shelter for the displaced.

DSP Banjar Sher Singh confirmed that police have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, which remains unknown. Meanwhile, a magisterial inquiry has been ordered by the SDM. Tehsildar Banjar Neeraj Sharma will conduct the investigation and submit a report within seven days.

Following the incident, an eerie silence has gripped Jhaniar village. SDM Sharma has appealed to residents of nearby areas to keep dry grass and combustible materials away from residential clusters to prevent such disasters in the future.