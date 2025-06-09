Shimla — In a move to recover long-pending dues, the Himachal Pradesh Transport Department has directed that private buses which have not deposited Special Road Tax (SRT) will not be passed for operation. The clearance will be granted only upon submission of the SRT deposit receipt, officials said.

The department has already issued notices to several private bus operators across the state. According to sources, lakhs of rupees remain unpaid in the form of SRT, with several operators defaulting on their tax obligations for years.

As per the new guidelines, vehicle owners who have failed to deposit SRT before the year 2021 will now have to make the payment through the Excise Department. A No Objection Certificate (NOC) will be issued by the Excise Department, after which the operators will be allowed to deposit further SRT directly with the Transport Department.

Himachal Pradesh has around 3,000 private buses operating under different associations and individuals. Many of them have routinely missed the deadlines for SRT payments. This time, the department is taking a firm stand. In addition to non-clearance, penalties will also be levied on those who fail to comply.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the transport portfolio, has asked private bus operators to deposit their road tax on time to avoid punitive action. “Strict action will be taken against defaulters. Timely payment of SRT is mandatory to maintain smooth transport operations in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Private Bus Operators Association has appealed to the government to waive off the pending SRT dues, especially those accumulated during the COVID-19 pandemic period, citing financial hardship.