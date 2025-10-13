“Thundal Gatha” — a captivating new song by Chirag Jyoti Majhta — breathes life into one of Himachal Pradesh’s most powerful and forgotten folk tales. Based on a 700-year-old legend from Thundal village in the Chopal Assembly Constituency of Shimla district, the song revives a story of defiance, pride, and survival deeply rooted in the state’s oral traditions.

The tale revolves around Bidan, the brave and principled headman of Thundal, who refused to pay land revenue (lagan) to the local ruler. When summoned before the king, Bidan’s fearless spirit led him to demand the king’s daughter’s hand in marriage instead of offering payment. His defiance enraged the royal court and set off a violent conflict. The royal army attacked Thundal, setting the village ablaze and forcing its residents to flee to faraway regions like Barthata in Jubbal, Kathwar in Sirmaur, and Balsan.

Through powerful lyrics and haunting melodies, “Thundal Gatha” captures this tragic yet inspiring saga of valour and migration. The song also portrays the resilience and dignity of mountain communities, whose stories of courage and self-respect continue to define Himachal’s cultural identity.

Recently released by Education Minister Rohit Thakur, the song has been praised for its deep emotional resonance and historical relevance. Speaking at the release, Thakur — whose ancestors also hailed from Thundal village — said, “Through this song, an admirable attempt has been made to revive the historical saga of migration and valour associated with the village. It provides glimpses of our ancient lifestyle, customs and traditions, reflecting the depth of local folklore and oral history.”

Composed and sung in the pure traditional musical style of the region, “Thundal Gatha” stands as a tribute to Himachal’s folk roots. What makes it even more remarkable is its use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to recreate the historical scenes of Thundal’s burning and migration. The video blends technology with tradition, offering breathtaking visuals that make the centuries-old legend come alive for modern audiences.

The song, released on YouTube, has been receiving overwhelming appreciation from listeners across the state. Audiences have praised both the storytelling and the innovative use of AI in depicting the ancient folklore.

One user, Arpan Kaushal, wrote, “Amazing as always. Chirag sir is one of the real representatives of our folk songs in front of the world. And what an amazing concept of using AI to represent the visuals of that folklore.”

Another user, empireofficial5347, commented, “ये दौर है चिराग का ❤ A true folk singer, he stands apart with his unique voice and timeless melodies that echo the soul of tradition. His songs weave history into harmony, keeping the spirit of culture alive through every note.”

Similarly, Sarishti Bhimta praised the composition, writing, “Absolutely mesmerizing! The moment Chirag Jyoti Majhta ji started singing, it gave pure goosebumps — what a magical and soul-touching voice! The music is simply phenomenal, and the video concept elevates the entire song to a cinematic experience. A true masterpiece of Himachali music!”

Through its blend of folk tradition, historical storytelling, and modern artistry, “Thundal Gatha” serves as more than just a song — it is a cultural bridge between past and present. Chirag Jyoti Majhta’s creation not only preserves the oral heritage of Himachal but also inspires the younger generation to take pride in their roots, proving that music can indeed keep history alive in the hearts of its people.