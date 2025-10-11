A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Himachal Pradesh High Court alleging that Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, distributed money to women’s groups during the June 10, 2024, by-election in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The petition, filed by former MLA and BJP candidate Hoshiar Singh, seeks the disqualification of Kamlesh Thakur. Singh has alleged that ₹50,000 each was distributed to women’s self-help groups through the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank and the Welfare Department between 10 and 15 days before polling.

Kamlesh Thakur won the Dehra assembly by-election by defeating Hoshiar Singh by a margin of 9,399 votes. She secured 32,737 votes, while Singh polled 23,338. Three independent candidates lost their deposits, and NOTA received 150 votes.

The Dehra by-election, one of the most closely watched contests in 2024, was marred by allegations of misuse of government machinery and selective funding of welfare groups. Opposition leaders had claimed that the Chief Minister’s presence and active campaigning in Dehra blurred the line between official duties and electioneering.

Political observers noted that the contest carried significant weight as the wife of CM Sukhu was contesting from Dehra and was being viewed as a personal prestige battle. The victory strengthened Sukhu’s position within the Congress, but the current PIL has reignited debate over the fairness of the poll.

Election law experts point out that if the allegations of money distribution during the Model Code of Conduct period are proven, it could amount to a violation under Section 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with corrupt electoral practices.