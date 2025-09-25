Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Government is set to launch the Anti-Chitta Volunteer Scheme (ACVS), engaging more than 1,000 volunteers across the State to strengthen its fight against the drug menace. A detailed proposal has been forwarded by the Police Headquarters for the implementation of the initiative.

Under the scheme, volunteers will act as a crucial link between communities and law enforcement. They will spread awareness about the harmful effects of chitta and other narcotics, report suspicious activities and hotspots to police through confidential channels, and assist in linking drug-affected individuals and families with counselling and rehabilitation centres. Volunteers will also actively support awareness campaigns through rallies, street plays, outreach programmes in schools and colleges, and social media messaging. They will receive an honorarium for their services.

A government spokesperson said, “Over the last two and a half years, the State Government has prioritised the fight against drug abuse. The new scheme is expected to strengthen ground-level intelligence, improve rehabilitation linkages, and foster stronger public-police partnerships, bringing us closer to the vision of a drug-free Himachal Pradesh.”

To ensure their safety, the identity of volunteers will be kept confidential, and the police will protect in sensitive cases. They will not be directly involved in field identification. A two-day structured training programme covering the NDPS Act, police procedures, and community engagement methods will be conducted to prepare them for their responsibilities.

The Himachal Pradesh Government has already taken several measures to tighten the noose on drug networks. It has enforced the PIT-NDPS Act, seized properties of drug mafias worth over ₹42 crore, and made drug testing for chitta mandatory in police recruitment.