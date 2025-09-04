Himachal Pradesh Police has stepped up its fight against cybercrime by launching cyber desks in every police station of the state. With this move, Himachal has become the second state in North India after Haryana to provide such a facility across all police stations.

The cyber desks will help victims of crimes, such as online fraud, identity theft, banking fraud, misuse of social media, and cyberstalking, to register complaints quickly and conveniently. These complaints will be directly linked to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), ensuring faster investigation and stricter action against offenders.

The new system has been set up in all 138 police stations of the state. Officials said that earlier, many cases faced delays due to lack of technical expertise at the local level. Now, victims can approach their nearest police station, where trained staff at the cyber desk will immediately record their complaint on the NCRP.

In addition, Integrated Cyber Crime Extension Units have been established in every police district. These units will function under the Himachal Cyber Crime Coordination Center (HIM 4C) to provide technical support in handling complex investigations.

Police officials said the initiative will make the process of filing complaints easier for citizens and increase public confidence in timely justice against cyber criminals. With cyber fraud and online scams rising sharply, the strengthened system is expected to improve the state’s ability to track and punish offenders swiftly.