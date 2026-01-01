Vehicle fitness checks will soon be carried out through an automated and fully computerised system, replacing the existing manual inspection process. Under the new mechanism, vehicles that fail the fitness test will be given one opportunity to rectify defects. If a vehicle fails the test for a second time, it will not be passed and will be sent directly for scrapping. Officials said an appeal mechanism is also being considered for such cases.

The entire inspection process will be videographed, and detailed records will be maintained to ensure transparency and prevent any scope for manipulation or fraud. With the introduction of automated testing stations, the role of Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) in vehicle passing will end, significantly reducing the workload on transport department staff. Vehicle owners will also be spared the trouble of fixing appointments with MVIs for fitness certification.

RTO Shimla Vishwa Mohan Dev said that earlier, the department was exploring options to identify land for setting up the facility. Now, there is a proposal to construct the automated driving and vehicle testing track within Mountain City itself. He said the new system is aimed at providing timely services to people without unnecessary delays.

Once operational, vehicle inspections will be conducted entirely through a computerised system, ensuring uniform standards for all vehicles. At present, vehicle fitness is assessed manually by MVIs as per prescribed norms. The automated testing station will be capable of inspecting two-wheelers, three-wheelers, light motor vehicles, and heavy vehicles under a single system. The transport department had also invited applications from private companies for establishing the project, and work is expected to begin soon.

Officials said that every component of a vehicle will be checked during the automated inspection. A fitness certificate will be issued only if all parts are found to be in proper condition. If any defect is detected, the vehicle will fail the test and will be allowed to reappear only after repairs are carried out. The certificate will be issued only after the machine confirms that all faults have been rectified.

The automated system is expected to save time and allow vehicle owners to get inspections done more conveniently. Currently, missing a scheduled inspection often results in long waiting periods for the next available date. With automated testing centres, inspections can be carried out more efficiently. The department said incidents of accidents caused by mechanical failures, such as wheels coming off due to broken rims or axles, have been reported in the past. Under the new system, the entire vehicle, especially critical safety components, will be examined through machines to reduce such risks and improve road safety.