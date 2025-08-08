Revenue growth credited to transparency, digital reforms, and improved tax collection system

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Transport Department has earned a record revenue of ₹1,236.53 crore in the last 16 months, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said on Friday. He credited the achievement to transparent governance, technical reforms, and the dedication of the department’s workforce.

According to official figures, the department collected ₹912.18 crore during the 2024–25 fiscal year and ₹324.35 crore in the first four months of 2025–26, from April to July. Officials estimate the revenue for the current fiscal could surpass ₹1,000 crore by year-end.

Breaking down the earnings for 2024–25, the department received ₹160.28 crore through permit fees, licence fees, and penalties under the Indian Motor Vehicle Act, while ₹712.82 crore came from token tax, composite fees, special registration charges, SRT, and green tax under the State Motor Vehicle Act. An additional ₹39.08 crore was generated through green tax and other charges.

For April–July 2025, the earnings included ₹63.09 crore under the Indian Motor Vehicle Act, ₹250.01 crore under the State Motor Vehicle Act, and ₹11.25 crore from other sources.

Agnihotri said the department had gone beyond routine road operations to become “a strong pillar that shapes and accelerates the state’s economic progress.” He highlighted measures such as strengthening the technical system of tax collection, digitalising public services like vehicle registration, permit issuance, and tax payment, and improving monitoring processes. These steps, he said, had reduced fraudulent practices and improved service accessibility for the public.

“The revenue collection exceeding ₹1,236 crore is a significant leap towards making Himachal financially strong,” the Deputy CM said, congratulating officers and staff for their role in the achievement.