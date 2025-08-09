Flights to Chandigarh and Rampur will soon operate from the Sanjauli helipad in Shimla, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced on Friday. He said that the decision came after his meeting with the Union Civil Aviation Minister in Delhi, where the proposal received the green signal.

The Chief Minister said the services will not only promote tourism but also provide much-needed relief in medical and other emergencies by cutting down travel time to the plains. For patients requiring urgent treatment in Chandigarh, the new link will offer a safer and faster alternative to the winding road journey.

The Sanjauli heliport was developed to strengthen regional air connectivity under the Centre’s UDAN scheme. Built with central funding and equipped with basic passenger and security facilities, it was designed to handle regular passenger services but had been awaiting operational clearance.

Officials say the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already inspected the site, and only final procedural approvals remain before flights can start. In a hill state like Himachal Pradesh, where road travel is often slow and vulnerable to weather disruptions, air connectivity can play a critical role in boosting the economy, improving access to healthcare, and linking remote areas to major transport hubs.