Shimla Police traced and recovered three missing students of Bishop Cotton School within 24 hours of their disappearance, bringing relief to the school administration and parents. The Police have arrested one person in this case.

On Saturday, Principal Matthew P John lodged a written complaint at New Shimla Police Station after the three Class VI boys failed to return from an outing. The case was registered under FIR No. 20/2025, Section 137(2).

According to police, the boys had gone to Mall Road on August 9 at 12:09 pm with an outing gate pass, issued for Rakshabandhan. They were required to return by 5 pm, but when they did not, the school initiated its search. Unable to locate them, the administration informed the police.

Multiple police teams were formed, and CCTV footage from various locations was reviewed. Acting on specific leads, officers located the boys in a house near Kotkhai on Sunday morning. All three were found safe.