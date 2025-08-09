Shimla – In a bid to tighten control over the movement of narcotic substances and curb their diversion from pharmaceutical companies, the Himachal Pradesh government has sought the introduction of a separate e-way bill mechanism under GST. The proposal has been sent to the GST Council and aims to enable real-time tracking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances across the supply chain.

The state is also setting up a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM)-led committee to monitor licensed pharma units dealing in narcotic formulations. The panel will include officials from the Excise Department, Police, and Drug Control Authority to ensure strict compliance with regulations and prevent misuse.

The Department of State Taxes and Excise has already imposed quantity restrictions on license holders to reduce the risk of excess stock being diverted for illegal use. Simultaneously, the government is revising the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Rules, 1989, and updating the Integrated Drug Prevention Policy to strengthen the legal and administrative framework for drug control.

District-level committees, headed by respective District Magistrates, have also been formed to ensure effective enforcement, coordinate between departments, and carry out awareness campaigns targeting the youth.

“This fight is not just about laws, rules, and regulations; it is about saving lives and protecting our future generations. My government will act decisively and without compromise. Together with the support of the people of the State, we will build a Himachal free from the grip of drugs,” said the Chief Minister.