Torrential Rains Paralyse Himachal: 387 Roads Shut, 747 Transformers Affected

Relentless rainfall across Himachal Pradesh triggered widespread destruction on Friday night, severely affecting normal life in multiple districts. In Kullu’s Malana valley, flash floods caused by a sudden surge in the Malana Nala washed away a temporary dam constructed by a hydro power company, sweeping away heavy equipment including a hydra, dumper, rock breaker, camper, and a car. The district administration confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident.

The fury of the flood also destroyed the footbridge connecting Malana village and the bridge to Pohal village, cutting off access to the historic Malana village. Agricultural land in Pohal, Baladhi, and adjoining areas has also suffered significant damage due to the flooding.

Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Torul S. Ravish, said teams are monitoring the situation and coordinating response efforts in the valley.

Meanwhile, continuous heavy rains caused landslides, road blockages, and waterlogging across the state. By Saturday morning, 387 roads, including four national highways, were blocked. Additionally, 747 electricity transformers were affected and 249 water supply schemes disrupted.

Una recorded the highest rainfall at 222.8 mm, leading to severe waterlogging. Several parts of the town, including the DFO residence and nearby areas behind the Patanjali store, were flooded with water levels reaching up to 10 feet in homes. Many residents were forced to climb onto rooftops to save their lives. Waterlogging also impacted the Chandigarh-Dharamshala highway, troubling shopkeepers and commuters alike.

In Mandi district, a major landslide around 4:00 am on Saturday at Kanchi Mor near Pandoh Dam on the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway brought traffic to a complete halt. Massive boulders and debris not only blocked the road but also damaged it. It took nearly five hours to reopen the route. A hearse traveling from Kullu to Nurpur was stuck for hours at the site. The driver said NHAI machinery arrived only by 9:00 am to begin clearance work.

Elsewhere, the rising water level of Pong Dam has raised alarm. On Saturday, the water level reached 1362 feet—just three feet below the danger mark. The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has begun issuing warnings through sirens and loudspeakers in low-lying areas like Indora, Mand, and Miyani. Disaster management teams have been put on alert, and people have been advised to stay cautious in anticipation of possible water release.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Shimla, rain is expected to continue till August 8. An orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for August 4 and 5, while a yellow alert remains for the other days.

As per official data, from June 20 to August 1, a total of 176 people have lost their lives due to monsoon-related incidents in the state. Another 281 have been injured, and 36 are still missing. Road accidents have claimed 78 lives during this period. So far, 1,821 kutcha and pucca houses and shops have been damaged by floods, landslides, and cloudbursts this season.