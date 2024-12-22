Shimla police have arrested three individuals involved in chitta smuggling in the Cemetery area of the city. Acting on a tip-off, the Special Cell raided a rented house on Friday evening, recovering 9.350 grams of the banned substance.

The accused have been identified as Trilok Negi, a resident of Chidgaon Rohru; Suraj Prakash, a resident of Malyana Shimla; and Anupam, also from Rohru. During the raid, two suspects were apprehended immediately, while the third managed to escape but was caught shortly afterwards.

SP Shimla Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi confirmed the arrests, stating, “We received information about the sale of chitta in the Cemetery area. Three accused have been arrested, and an investigation is underway to trace the source of the contraband and their involvement in the smuggling network.”

The police are now focusing on uncovering the supply chain and determining how long the accused have been active in the drug trade. This successful operation highlights the Shimla police’s commitment to tackling drug trafficking in the region.