Mandi: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday conducted an aerial survey of the disaster-affected regions of Thunag and Janjehli in Mandi district and directed officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities through air sorties.

Landing at the Rain-Gallu helipad in Thunag aboard an Army chopper due to blocked road access caused by massive landslides, the Chief Minister distributed relief kits and interacted with the families affected by the disaster. He assured them that the government stands firmly with them in this difficult hour and will extend all possible assistance promptly.

With road connectivity to several parts of the subdivision completely disrupted, Sukhu directed the district administration to intensify air delivery of relief material. The administration has prepared 1,000 relief kits containing rice, flour, pulses, and other essential items. Out of these, 172 kits have already been distributed—90 at the Rain-Gallu helipad and 82 in Janjehli—using helicopters.

To restore communication in the region, a V-SAT communication portal was also airlifted along with police personnel, enabling reconnection with isolated villages in Thunag subdivision.

The local administration has set up relief camps, including one at the Government Primary School in Thunag, where more than 200 affected people have taken shelter. Food, medicines, and basic facilities are being provided to those in need.