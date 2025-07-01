Shimla: In a major boost to road infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh, the Central Government has approved two crucial projects — a ₹1,452 crore tunnel beneath Jalori Jot in Kullu district and a ₹135 crore bridge at Brauni Nala on National Highway-5, where frequent landslides have disrupted traffic and endangered lives.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Monday informed that the Centre has approved a total Annual Road Plan of ₹3,667 crore for Himachal Pradesh for the financial year 2024–25. The plan includes construction, upgradation and safety works on national highways across various districts.

Singh said the Jalori Jot tunnel project, cleared under National Highway-305, would provide year-round connectivity in the high-altitude region. “This tunnel will not only help in avoiding snow-blocked routes during winter but will also boost tourism and improve access for residents,” he said.

At the same time, a ₹135 crore bridge project at Brauni Nala has been sanctioned to address persistent damage caused by landslides on NH-5. “The location has suffered repeated collapses, threatening lives and connectivity. The new bridge will ensure a safer and more reliable route,” Singh said.

The minister revealed that the approved road plan came after he met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Delhi. He also pointed out that last year Himachal had submitted a ₹2,600 crore proposal but received only ₹269 crore, which was insufficient. “This time, the full proposal of ₹3,667 crore has been accepted by the Centre,” he said.

Among other major approvals, the Centre has also sanctioned ₹1,385 crore for the four-laning of the Kala Amb–Paonta Sahib–Dehradun road, including land acquisition and pre-construction work.

During his visit to Delhi, Singh also held discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh regarding the proposed Bhubu Jot tunnel connecting Mandi and Kullu. He urged that the road leading to this tunnel be declared a strategically important defence route, which would significantly reduce the distance between Pathankot and Kullu by 40–50 km.

The PWD Minister thanked the Central Government for the approvals and expressed hope that Centre–State coordination would continue for Himachal’s balanced development. “These projects are not just about infrastructure — they are about safer travel, better tourism, and stronger regional connectivity,” he said.