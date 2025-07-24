Shimla — Amidst criticism from the opposition over the newly introduced Trainee Policy, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday clarified that the policy aims to end the ad-hoc system of appointments and ensure transparent and timely regularisation of recruits. A government spokesperson stated that under the new policy, there is no provision for termination of any trainee after the two-year training period, countering what he called “misinformation” being spread for political gain.

The spokesperson said that under the old contract system, the duration for regularising employees varied arbitrarily from two to eight years, depending on the government in power. This often led to legal disputes and practical challenges for employees. “The new policy provides a clear path to regularisation after two years of training, bringing an end to the uncertainties of the ad-hoc appointment process,” he said.

He added that all candidates selected through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and the Rajya Chayan Aayog will be appointed as trainees and undergo a two-year departmental training. After this period, they will appear for a departmental examination, the guidelines for which will be issued soon by the Personnel Department. On clearing the exam, candidates will be regularised without any further delay or discretion.

Responding to allegations by political leaders, the spokesperson also questioned their silence on the Agniveer scheme, which once offered jobs to Himachali youth but now provides no clear future. “What will happen to those youths who will be retired at the age of 23? Why are those raising questions on the trainee policy not speaking on this?” he asked.

Defending the policy, he said it has been designed in the interest of the state’s youth and addresses the inefficiencies of the previous system. While the two-year training duration remains similar to the earlier contract period, the policy introduces greater accountability, ensures skill development, and removes the scope of arbitrary decisions regarding regularisation.

The Trainee Policy was officially notified on July 19, 2025. The government believes it will bring clarity and structure to the recruitment process, making departments more efficient while safeguarding the interests of young job aspirants across Himachal Pradesh.