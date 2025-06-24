Show-cause notices issued to over 50 school heads for underperformance

Shimla — Teachers in Himachal Pradesh whose students scored less than 50% pass rate in Class 10 and 12 board examinations are likely to face transfers, as the Directorate of School Education begins compiling a list of underperforming educators. The action comes as part of an accountability push following the release of subject-wise board exam results by the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board.

The Directorate is preparing the list of subject teachers from schools where the results in specific subjects were below 50%. The proposal for their transfer is expected to be sent to Education Minister Rohit Thakur for approval next week.

Before being transferred, these teachers will receive show-cause notices and be asked to explain their performance. If their responses are found unsatisfactory, their annual increments for the current year will be withheld. Subsequent to this, they will be transferred to other schools.

In addition, the Education Department has issued notices to principals and headmasters of 52 schools where the overall results fell below 25%. These include five senior secondary school principals responsible for Class 12 results, and 23 principals and headmasters of senior secondary and 24 high schools for Class 10 results.

The Director of School Education said district deputy directors have been asked to submit school-wise subject performance reports to identify the teachers with the lowest results. “This is a step toward improving the academic standard in government schools. Action will be taken against teachers of subjects where the pass percentage is below 50%,” the official said.

The department also confirmed that red entries will be made in the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) of principals heading the worst-performing schools.

The move comes amid growing concerns over declining performance in government schools, particularly in key subjects like mathematics and science, which have recorded low pass rates in recent years.