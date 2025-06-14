Over 19.5 lakh consumers to benefit; no security deposit required for new smart meters

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is set to transform the way electricity is used and paid for. By December 2025, all existing electricity meters in the state will be replaced with smart prepaid meters that can be recharged just like mobile phones.

This shift will allow consumers to pay as per their electricity consumption and monitor usage directly on their mobile devices. Once the prepaid amount is exhausted, the power supply will automatically stop, ensuring better control and efficient usage. Consumers will also receive an SMS alert before disconnection, giving them time to recharge in advance.

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board has begun the tender process for purchasing these smart meters, following the central government’s directive to implement prepaid metering across the country. A special committee was earlier formed to design the implementation roadmap, and the state government has now approved its recommendations.

More than 19.5 lakh households, commercial establishments, and industrial units across the state are expected to benefit from this modernised system. One key advantage for consumers is that no security deposit will be required while getting the new prepaid meters installed.

To make recharging easier, vending machines will be installed at multiple locations. Additionally, the new system will help curb electricity theft and reduce billing disputes, as real-time consumption and billing data will be accessible to consumers via their mobile phones.

The move marks a significant step in Himachal Pradesh’s journey toward smart and transparent energy governance, ensuring better service delivery and increased accountability in the power sector.