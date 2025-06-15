Shimla: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasised the importance of integrating Artificial Intelligence with traditional knowledge systems during the inauguration of the 12th International Conference organised by the Him Science Congress Association in collaboration with the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE)–Himalayan Forest Research Institute, Shimla.

In his address at the inaugural session, the Governor advised young scientists and researchers to strike a balance between cutting-edge technology and time-tested indigenous wisdom. “As we step into an era dominated by artificial intelligence and innovation, we must not lose sight of our traditional knowledge systems. The two must go hand in hand to serve humanity meaningfully,” he stated.

Highlighting the role of science in societal welfare, Governor Shukla noted that research should focus on solving real-world problems without causing harm to nature or humanity. He praised the conference for providing a platform that encourages thoughtful dialogue on environmental conservation, sustainability, and innovation.

The Governor also voiced concern over the growing pollution levels in the hill state and advocated for solutions rooted in traditional ecological practices. He cited the example of India’s fully indigenous BrahMos missile system as a symbol of the country’s potential in home-grown research and innovation.

“By inspiring the younger generation to value and research our national legacy, India can emerge as a leader in global well-being,” he added. He also spoke about the importance of addressing societal issues like drug abuse, urging the scientific community to contribute to awareness and prevention.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Adarsh Pal Vig, former Chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board, stressed that economic development must go hand in hand with environmental sustainability. “My environment, my responsibility should become a personal motto for every citizen,” he said, commending the Himachal Pradesh government for its recent initiative to ban plastic bottles in the state.

The conference brought together scientists, researchers, policymakers, and academicians from across disciplines, all united by a common goal—leveraging science for sustainable and inclusive progress.