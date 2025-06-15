In a decisive step toward ensuring clean and safe drinking water for all, the Himachal Pradesh government is setting a new benchmark with a series of smart water projects powered by advanced purification technologies. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the state has launched the ‘Mukhya Mantri Swachh Jal Shodhan Yojana’ with an initial allocation of ₹80 crore.

This initiative aims to deploy cutting-edge technologies such as ozonation, UV filtration, RO, and nano-filtration to purify drinking water for both household and commercial use. These modern methods will play a vital role in reducing waterborne diseases and improving public health across Himachal Pradesh.

“The health of our people is non-negotiable. Every household must receive clean and safe drinking water, and we are taking concrete and innovative steps to ensure this,” said Chief Minister Sukhu.

Real-time monitoring and testing systems are being scaled up to support this goal. Sensor-based systems are being installed in 291 water supply schemes across 10 districts. The state will establish one state-level and 14 district-level NABL-accredited water testing laboratories to strengthen water quality oversight. So far, 71 water testing labs have already been made functional.

The state is also investing significantly in rural and remote regions. Under the Rural Drinking Water Up-gradation Project, uninterrupted water supply will be ensured to 20,663 households. This project is being funded by the New Development Bank (NDB) with a total cost of ₹745 crore, including ₹148 crore as the state share. Another project, with an outlay of ₹1,062 crore, aims to install 79,282 Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) in 2,471 rural settlements across 10 districts. About 43 percent of the work has already been completed.

To address the harsh weather in cold deserts, the government has initiated 20 antifreeze and winter water supply schemes worth ₹27 crore in Lahaul-Spiti. In Kinnaur, six schemes amounting to ₹72 crore will also be implemented to ensure continuous water access during winter.

Urban areas are also witnessing a large-scale upgradation of infrastructure. Water supply projects worth ₹298.87 crore are being carried out in 17 towns, including Mandi, Theog, Chamba, Dalhousie, Hamirpur, and Palampur. Work is ongoing in 11 towns, and the rest will be covered in the 2025-26 financial year. New water schemes in nine towns—Bhuntar, Nahan, Jawali, Arki, Nirmand, Jogindernagar, Shahpur, Bhattiyat, and Karsog—are being taken up at a cost of ₹167 crore.

To provide a 24×7 water supply, one area in each of the state’s 12 districts has been identified. Work is already in progress in Rampur, Chamba, Nalagarh, Ghumarwin, and Nadaun, with other districts to follow soon. Upgradation of water systems is underway in 23 urban towns, and new projects in nine more towns will begin this financial year. Proposals for projects in Nerwa, Chirgaon, Kandaghat, and Tahliwal are also being prepared.

In a bid to integrate sustainability, HIMURJA will install solar panels in water supply, sewerage, and irrigation schemes. Sewerage projects are progressing in six towns currently without this facility, while new schemes will be launched in five more towns in 2025-26. Additionally, 41 rural sewerage schemes have been approved and construction will begin in 14 towns across Kangra, Mandi, Chamba, and Kinnaur in the upcoming year.

Chief Minister Sukhu reiterated his government’s commitment, saying, “There will be no compromise when it comes to the health of the people. My government is focused on ensuring access to clean drinking water and modern sanitation to realise the dream of a Clean and Green Himachal.”