Shimla | Amid growing concerns among parents over the recent increase in bus pass fares for private school students in Shimla, a delegation of parents met Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday to raise the issue. Responding to their concerns, the state government has announced a revision of the fare structure, providing significant relief to families.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that the previous two-slab system—charging ₹1,800 for distances up to 5 kilometers and ₹2,500 for distances beyond—has now been replaced with a more flexible three-tier structure.

“We have expanded the first slab to cover up to 6 kilometers and reduced its fare by ₹600. Now, parents will pay only ₹1,200 for a distance up to 6 km,” said Agnihotri.

Under the new fare system:

For 0 to 6 kilometers , the bus pass will cost ₹1,200 (earlier ₹1,800 for 0–5 km).

, the bus pass will cost (earlier ₹1,800 for 0–5 km). For 6 to 12 kilometers , the fare is now ₹1,800 , reduced by ₹700.

, the fare is now , reduced by ₹700. For distances above 12 kilometers, the fare will be ₹2,000.

Agnihotri further announced that the bus pass application process will soon be made available online, sparing parents the hassle of visiting transport offices.

He emphasised that the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) is committed to public welfare, and the revised fare structure is a step in that direction, particularly aimed at reducing the financial burden on urban families whose children attend private schools.