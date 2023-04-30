In a move to benefit government employees, the State Government has announced to regularize the services of contractual and daily wage employees. The decision was made in consideration of the employees who have completed two years of service as of March 31, 2023, and those who are due to complete two years of service by September 30, 2023, will also be regularized.

Similarly, the State Government has decided to regularize services of daily waged workers who have completed four years of service as of March 31, 2023, and those who are due to complete four years of service by September 30, 2023, will also be regularized accordingly.

The State Government has issued notifications, aimed at providing job security to the contractual and daily waged employees. The move has been welcomed by the employees, who have been working in precarious job situations for a long time.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the Government’s commitment to the welfare of the employees and stated that despite the financial constraints of the State, the Government had already released a three per cent Dearness Allowance to the employees and pensioners of the State Government.

He further added that the Government had also fulfilled the long-standing demand of the employees by reinstating the Old Pension Scheme for NPS employees. This decision has benefitted 1.36 lakh employees and will provide social security and dignified life to all the employees who have contributed significantly to the State’s development.