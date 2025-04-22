Secures 841st rank in second attempt; turned down CISF Commandant post to pursue IAS dream

Shimla: In a remarkable story of determination and perseverance, 23-year-old Pratham Yambur from Kamru village in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh has cleared the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination, securing an All India Rank of 841. The son of a gardener and an Anganwadi worker, Pratham chose to follow his dream of becoming an IAS officer rather than settle for early success.

After completing his graduation from Delhi University in first division, Pratham cleared the UPSC exam for the post of CISF Commandant in 2024. However, with his sights firmly set on the Indian Administrative Service, he declined the offer and continued preparing for the Civil Services Examination.

His hard work bore fruit in his second attempt when he cracked the IAS exam conducted in September 2024. His success has not only made his family proud but has also become a moment of celebration for the people of Kinnaur and Himachal Pradesh.

Pratham’s early education was completed at Shivalik Public School in Sangla, followed by 10+2 in the non-medical stream at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Reckong Peo. Coming from a humble background, he worked diligently to overcome challenges and prove that dedication and focus can lead to national-level achievements.

With this success, Pratham has become an inspiration for the youth in the tribal regions of Himachal, many of whom look up to him as a role model for what is possible with grit and determination.