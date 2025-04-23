Shimla | Taking a firm step to address growing environmental concerns, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued a notification under the HP Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 1995, banning the use of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) water bottles up to 500 ml in all indoor official meetings, conferences, and events organized by state departments, boards, corporations, and other government bodies.

The decision, which will come into force from June 1, 2025, also applies to HPTDC hotels and private hotels across the state, which have been instructed to switch to sustainable alternatives such as glass bottles and steel water dispensers.

Director, Environment, Science and Technology, D.C. Rana stated that this move has been taken given the increasing environmental burden caused by small PET bottles, which have a high littering potential. “Government organisations have also been directed to conduct awareness campaigns to discourage the use of such bottles in the public interest,” he said.

Additionally, the government has authorised officials from various departments to enforce the new rules and compound offences related to prohibited plastic items.

To further strengthen waste management efforts, the state government has also made ‘Car Bins’ mandatory in all taxis and public/private transport vehicles, including HRTC buses. From April 29, 2025, Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) will only pass or register such vehicles if they are equipped with bins to collect in-vehicle waste.

Fines have been notified to ensure compliance:

Rs. 10,000 for non-installation of garbage bins in transport vehicles.

for non-installation of garbage bins in transport vehicles. Rs. 5,000 for littering single-use, compostable, or biodegradable plastic items in public spaces or premises of institutions, offices, hotels, shops, and other establishments.

for littering single-use, compostable, or biodegradable plastic items in public spaces or premises of institutions, offices, hotels, shops, and other establishments. Rs. 1,500 for littering biodegradable material.

D.C. Rana added that the state has already enforced a ban on several non-biodegradable materials to reduce pollution and protect the environment. “This is a crucial step towards ensuring Himachal remains clean and green, and public participation will be key to its success,” he said.