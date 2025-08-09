Shimla – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that the Himachal Pradesh Congress will soon get new office bearers, ending a ten-month organisational vacuum in the party’s state unit. Speaking to reporters at Peterhoff in Shimla after returning from Delhi, he said he had submitted a written recommendation to the party high command, suggesting that either a Scheduled Caste leader or a Cabinet Minister should be considered for the key post.

The Chief Minister added that the high command would decide whether a minister could simultaneously serve as state president and that all senior leaders had already presented their views on the matter.

Pratibha Singh continues to hold the post of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president, but since November last year, no other office bearers have been appointed. The absence of district and block committee leadership has weakened the party’s organisational network and slowed decision-making at the grassroots level. The opposition BJP has often criticised the Congress for this prolonged delay, calling it a sign of disunity and poor coordination.

The organisational structure was dissolved in November last year, leaving only the president in place. Since then, several rounds of consultations have been held in Delhi between the state leadership and the high command to finalise names for new appointments. The Chief Minister said the process of selecting office bearers could take about two months, and once completed, the cabinet would also be expanded and reshuffled to fill the vacant ministerial berth.

Party insiders say the high command is looking for a candidate acceptable to all factions to ensure unity ahead of upcoming political challenges, including local body elections and the 2027 Assembly polls. Pratibha Singh has herself acknowledged the need for an “acceptable leader” and has pledged to continue working for the party regardless of the decision.

By signalling that both the organisational overhaul and cabinet expansion will be addressed together, Sukhu sought to send a message that the Congress is moving to strengthen its political machinery. However, until the new appointments are made, the party will continue to operate without a fully functional leadership team — a gap that has already affected its ability to mobilise workers and respond to the opposition’s criticism.