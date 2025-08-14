Members Submit 830 Questions; Disaster Relief, Infrastructure, and Jobs to Dominate Himachal Monsoon Session

Shimla – The monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin on Monday, August 18, 2025, at 2:00 pm and continue till September 2, 2025. This will be the ninth session of the fourteenth Legislative Assembly, with 12 sittings planned, making it the fourth-longest monsoon session in the state’s history.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, addressing a press conference at the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, said that earlier, 13 sittings were held in 1962 during the first Assembly, 15 sittings in 1968 during the second Assembly, and 17 sittings in 2009 during the 11th Assembly’s monsoon session.

He said 73 sittings have been held in the eight sessions of the current Assembly so far, and the total will reach 85 after the upcoming session. The first day will be reserved for condolence motions, while August 21 and 28 have been fixed for non-official member business. Members can send their agenda to the Secretariat until August 18.

Pathania informed that 830 questions have been received from members, including 679 starred and 151 unstarred, which have been forwarded to the government. Additionally, 10 notices under Rule 62, six under Rule 101, and 12 under Rule 130 have been submitted.

The questions and notices mainly relate to the natural disaster in Himachal Pradesh, flood damage, rehabilitation efforts, school mergers, road and bridge construction, filling vacant posts in various departments, preventing drug abuse among the youth, and payment of employee liabilities.

To ensure the smooth conduct of the session, an all-party meeting will be held on August 18 at noon, in which the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Leader of Opposition, Deputy Chief Whip of the government, and Chief Whip of the BJP Legislative Party will participate. The Speaker said the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat is fully prepared for the session.