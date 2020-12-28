New Delhi: The Ministry of Finance has released the 9th weekly instalment of Rs. 971.39-Crore for Himachal Pradesh to meet the GST compensation shortfall.

The Government of India had set up a special borrowing window in October, 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall in revenue arising on account of implementation of GST. The borrowings are being done through this window by the Government of India on behalf of the States and UTs. The borrowings have been done in 9 rounds. The amount borrowed so far was released to the States on 23rd October, 2020, 2nd November, 2020, 9th November, 2020, 23rd November, 2020, 1st December, 2020, 7th December, 2020, 14th December, 2020, 21st December, 2020 and 28thDecember, 2020.

23 States and 3 Union Territories (UT) with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry) who are members of the GST Council have applied for the compensation. Whereas, 5 States, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim do not have a gap in revenue on account of GST implementation.

In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window to meet the shortfall in revenue on account of GST implementation, the Government of India has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50 % of Gross States Domestic Product to the states choosing Option-Ito meet GST compensation shortfall to help them in mobilising additional financial resources. All the States have been given their preference for Option-I. Permission for borrowing the entire additional amount of Rs.1,06,830 lakh crore (0.50 % of GSDP) has been granted to 28 States under this provision.