Shimla – Strength, resilience, and an unbreakable spirit define the women who refuse to be limited by disabilities. On International Women’s Day, the inspiring stories of Divyang women from Himachal Pradesh stand as a powerful message—success is about determination, not physical ability. Defying odds, breaking stereotypes, and paving the way for future generations, these women have proved that barriers exist only to be overcome.

Shining in the World of Education and Research

Education has been a powerful tool for empowerment, and Himachal’s Divyang women are excelling in academia. Pratibha Thakur from Mandi, who is visually impaired, is an Assistant Professor of Political Science at Rajiv Gandhi Degree College, Shimla. A poet and anchor, she has also received a National Fellowship for her PhD. Similarly, Anjana Thakur from Karsog, overcoming severe physical disability, became a Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in Botany and now serves as an Assistant Professor at Rajiv Gandhi Degree College. Itika Chauhan, also visually impaired, completed her PhD in Public Administration and now teaches Political Science at Senior Secondary School, Matiyana.

Three exceptional women—Meenu Chandel, Jyoti Negi, and Ranjana Chauhan—are pursuing PhDs in Computer Science from Himachal Pradesh University. While Meenu is a school lecturer, Jyoti and Ranjana have secured UGC-JRF fellowships. Several others, including Shweta Sharma in music, Kajal Pathania in political science, Rama Chauhan and Savina Jahan in Hindi, and Vishali Thakur in education, are excelling in academics.

Breaking Barriers in Law and Public Service

Himachal Pradesh has also produced pioneers in the field of law. Priyanka Thakur from Kangra created history by becoming the state’s first Divyang woman judge after clearing the Judicial Services Exam. Holding an LLM from Himachal Pradesh University, she has also cleared UGC-NET.

Another remarkable woman, Vaishnavi Chugh from Sundar Nagar, is pursuing an LLB from National Law University, Patiala. A wheelchair user with cerebral palsy that prevents her from writing, she aspires to become a judge, proving that no dream is beyond reach.

From Medicine to Mountaineering: Achievers in Diverse Fields

In the medical field, Nikita Chaudhary of Kangra has made history as the first wheelchair-user student from Himachal Pradesh to pursue MBBS at Tanda Medical College. She is a gifted poet and writer and has also won accolades in debates and declamation contests.

A truly inspiring name on the national stage is Chhonzin Angmo from Kinnaur, who is completely visually impaired. In 2024, she became the second Himachali to receive the National Award from the President. A Union Bank employee in Delhi, she was part of a Divyang team that made history by reaching the Siachen Glacier, earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address. A multi-talented athlete, she has excelled in swimming, judo, cycling, football, athletics, and paragliding.

Making a Mark in Music and Social Work

Music has no barriers, and Muskan Negi has proved this with her incredible talent. A youth icon of the Election Commission of India and brand ambassador of Umang Foundation, she has mesmerized audiences worldwide with her voice, including performances in the USA. Despite being visually impaired, she is an Assistant Professor of Music at RKMV College, Shimla, while also pursuing her PhD.

Another extraordinary woman, Sanjana Goyal, lost mobility due to muscular dystrophy but turned adversity into an opportunity to help others. In 2004, she received the prestigious National Award from President Pratibha Patil. Once a fashion designer, she became the first Himachali to receive the National Award. She later established ‘Manav Mandir’ in Solan, Asia’s largest hospital and rehabilitation center for muscular dystrophy patients.

Prof. Ajai Srivastava, President of Umang Foundation, which has been working for the empowerment of Divyangs, particularly women, calls their journey nothing short of extraordinary. He emphasizes that these women, despite their challenges, have not only excelled in higher education but have also secured prestigious jobs in railways, banks, and state government departments, setting an example for others.

“Visually impaired and other Divyang women have shown remarkable perseverance, proving that disability is never a limitation,” says Prof. Srivastava. “Their success is both an inspiration and a message to society that we must eliminate societal and infrastructural barriers that hinder their progress.” On International Women’s Day, he urges society to recognize their struggles and achievements and actively work towards creating a more inclusive and supportive environment.