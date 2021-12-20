Shimla: The state Cabinet on Monday decided to provide revised pay scales to about 2 lakh employees of the State Government from 1st January 2016.

As per the Cabinet approval, the state government employees would get the salary of January 2022 payable in February 2022 on a revised pay scale. This populace decision would put an additional burden of about Rs. 4000 crore annually on the state exchequer.

The State Government has already provided interim relief of about Rs. 5000 crore to the employees as part of the arrears. After the revised pay scales due to higher fixation about 1,05,000 NPS employees, Rs. 260 crore would be spent as government contribution as 6 years arrears under NPS.

The state Cabinet also approved to increase the salary of contract employees.