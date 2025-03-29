Solan – A man from Tamil Nadu has been arrested for securing admission to a floriculture course at Nauni University using forged academic certificates, police revealed on Friday. The fraudulent practice came to light after the university sent the suspect’s documents for verification, uncovering fake seals and signatures purportedly from the Dean of Agricultural University and Research Center, Madurai.

The incident unfolded during a short-term course on Floriculture and Landscape Architecture, held at Nauni University from March 22 to March 30. The accused from Aruppukottai in Viruddh Nagar district, Tamil Nadu, joined the program by submitting what appeared to be legitimate academic credentials. However, suspicions arose, prompting Nauni University to verify the participants’ documents with their respective institutions.

Dr. Balbir Singh Dilta, Principal of the Floriculture and Landscape Architecture Department, lodged a formal complaint with the Sadar Solan Police Station on March 27. In his report, he detailed how the university had sent the accused’s certificate to the Agricultural University and Research Center, Madurai, for authentication. The response from Madurai was damning: the certificate was not issued by their institution, and accused had never been a student or employee there. The document bore a forged seal and signature of the university’s dean, exposing the deception.

The Sadar Solan police registered a case against Nagaraj under relevant sections for forgery and cheating. SP Solan Gaurav Singh confirmed that a police team apprehended the accused from the Nauni University premises following an investigation. “The accused was arrested and will be produced in court,” Singh stated, emphasizing the police’s commitment to tackling such offenses.

The revelation has sent shockwaves through Nauni University. University Authorities are now probing how accused managed to enroll undetected and whether similar fraudulent attempts have gone unnoticed. The case underscores the importance of stringent document verification processes, especially as universities host participants from across the country.