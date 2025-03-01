Shimla – In a move to enhance governance efficiency, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched the CM Dashboard, a digital platform designed to track the progress and performance of key government schemes. Developed by the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance, the initiative will streamline data collection and analysis across multiple departments, ensuring real-time access to beneficiary information.

The dashboard will monitor 66 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) from eight major departments, including Rural Development (8 KPIs), Public Works (8), Jal Shakti Vibhag (6), Revenue (7), Women and Child Development (4), Education (10), Tribal Development (5), and Health (18). With over 11 lakh beneficiaries already covered, the CM emphasized that this initiative would accelerate decision-making, improve transparency, and reduce administrative workload.

“The CM Dashboard will help us monitor welfare schemes more effectively, ensuring the right assistance reaches people on time. I will personally track the progress of various initiatives through this platform,” Sukhu said. He directed officials to maintain accurate data reporting for precise policy decisions.

The government plans to expand the dashboard’s scope by integrating all departments, Boards, and Corporations into the system. The number of KPIs will also be increased to provide a more detailed assessment of governance performance.

Highlighting the role of technology in public administration, Sukhu stated that digital transformation is key to future governance challenges. He urged officials to ensure that government services are delivered efficiently and closer to citizens’ homes.