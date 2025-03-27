New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sikandar Kumar has urged the central government to establish a dedicated cancer hospital in Himachal Pradesh, citing the alarming rise in cancer cases across the state. Raising the issue in the House, he stressed that while the number of cancer patients is increasing, there is no specialized hospital for their treatment in Himachal.

Highlighting the achievements of the Modi government in the health sector, Dr. Sikandar Kumar acknowledged the contribution of former Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda in securing four new medical colleges for Himachal—Chamba, Nahan, Hamirpur, and Mandi—along with AIIMS Bilaspur. He informed that while the construction of these medical colleges is ongoing, AIIMS Bilaspur has already started several departments, significantly benefiting the people of the state.

Expressing concern over the growing prevalence of cancer, he stated that the disease, which earlier affected a limited number of people, is now impacting individuals of all age groups, including children, youth, and the elderly. Quoting statistics, he said that one in every five people is likely to develop cancer in their lifetime, while one in every nine men and one in every 12 women succumb to the disease.

Dr. Sikandar Kumar pointed out that Himachal lacks adequate cancer treatment facilities. Although AIIMS Bilaspur introduced a PET scan machine on March 7, 2025, enabling accurate cancer diagnosis, it remains the only hospital in the state with this advanced technology. He also noted that Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, has been designated as a regional cancer center, but its facilities are still limited. The Department of Surgical Oncology at IGMC functions under the General Surgery Department, with only one assistant professor-level surgeon, making regular cancer surgeries challenging.

The MP urged the central government to establish a dedicated cancer hospital in the state, emphasizing that it would ensure timely treatment and play a crucial role in cancer prevention and care. He expressed hope that the government would take this demand seriously in the interest of Himachal Pradesh.