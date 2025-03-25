Shimla – Former MLA Bamber Thakur, who was injured in the recent Bilaspur firing incident, reached the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on crutches after being discharged from IGMC Shimla. Thakur submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, demanding security for himself and his family, claiming a continued threat from criminals linked to the drug trade. He directly accused BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal of having connections with the attackers and protecting them.

Speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Thakur recalled that his son Ishaan Thakur was attacked just before the 2022 assembly elections. “A year later, I was targeted near the railway office, and on February 25, 2024, another deadly attack was carried out against me. Haryana’s main shooter, Kuldeep alias Shishu, had brought a pistol during the attack,” he alleged.

Thakur further claimed that he had received death threats and his effigy was used for firing practice in the forests of Ghumarwin. “My family and I are under constant threat from Chitta smugglers,” he said, adding that the government must provide bulletproof jackets for him and his sons, Puranjan Thakur and Ishaan Thakur.

Blames BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal

Lashing out at BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal, Thakur questioned his reactions to the incident. “Why is he so agitated? I have not accused him personally but only asked him to stop supporting Chitta smugglers. After the 2022 elections, he was seen celebrating on the shoulders of shooters Fandi and Kuldeep. Who brought them from Haryana?” he asked.

Trilok Jamwal Calls It a ‘Gang War’

In response, BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal dismissed Thakur’s allegations, calling the entire incident a result of a gang rivalry. “These people were part of the same group before, but later they split, leading to these clashes. Now they are fighting amongst themselves and demanding ransom for every work,” Jamwal said.

He accused Thakur of being the mastermind behind past firing incidents in Bilaspur. “Bamber Thakur introduced the contract killing culture here. His son was jailed for two and a half months. The police even let him escape, and some officers were involved,” he alleged. Jamwal further claimed that there were at least 30 cases against Thakur, including multiple attempt-to-murder charges, and that his son had links with the Chitta mafia.

As the political blame game intensifies, the issue has raised serious concerns about law and order in the region. While Thakur insists that he is being targeted by criminals, Jamwal maintains that it is an internal gang war.