Manali: In a strong move against the rising drug menace, villagers of Gram Panchayat Manali have united to fight against Chitta (heroin). On Monday, a meeting was held in the courtyard of Mata Hidimba and Manu Rishi’s Bhandaar, where villagers took a collective pledge to eliminate drug abuse and trafficking from their area. The Panchayat has announced a reward of ₹15,000 for anyone providing information about Chitta smugglers or drug users.

The meeting was chaired by Panchayat Pradhan Monika Bharti, in which Mahila Mandal, Yuvak Mandal, and local people participated. Several strict measures were also decided, including the closure of all shops, dhabas, and restaurants in the Panchayat area after 10:00 pm. Additionally, playing DJs or live music has been banned, and violations will result in penalties imposed by the Panchayat.

To ensure the effective implementation of these decisions, a dedicated committee was formed to fight against drugs. The committee consists of around 15 members, including representatives from the Gram Panchayat, Mahila Mandal, and Yuvak Mandal. This committee will focus on spreading awareness among the youth and will report drug sellers and users to the police.

Pradhan Monika Bharti emphasized the importance of parental vigilance, urging families to keep an eye on their children’s activities. “Chitta is destroying our young generation. It is our collective responsibility to monitor our children and question their whereabouts if they return home late,” she said. Deputy Pradhan Ramlal Thakur, Ward Panchs, and a large number of women and villagers were also present at the meeting.

Rising Chitta Smuggling in Himachal Pradesh

The issue of drug smuggling, particularly Chitta, has become a significant concern across Himachal Pradesh. The state has witnessed a sharp rise in drug-related crimes, with traffickers exploiting the region’s remote terrain and porous borders to smuggle narcotics. Police reports indicate that Chitta is being supplied from Punjab and further distributed across districts like Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Shimla. The rise of Chitta addiction among the youth has led to numerous overdose deaths and a surge in drug-related offenses.

Despite police crackdowns and increasing vigilance, the deep-rooted drug trade continues to thrive, often supported by organized networks. The involvement of both local and inter-state smugglers makes enforcement challenging. Recently, law enforcement agencies have intensified operations, leading to multiple high-profile arrests. However, villagers in areas like Manali have taken it upon themselves to tackle the menace at the grassroots level.