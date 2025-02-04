Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government is considering the closure of several colleges with extremely low student enrollment. On the directive of the state government, the Directorate of Higher Education has prepared a proposal to shut down colleges with less than 50 students, while also reviewing institutions with enrollments below 100 and 150. A final decision will be taken in an upcoming state cabinet meeting.

According to the proposal, six colleges have fewer than 50 students, with Tauni Devi and Galod Colleges having no students at all. Bhalei College has 49 students, Kupvi has 43, Kukumseri has 38, and Tikkar has only 15 students. Additionally, 12 other colleges have less than 100 students, including Shivnagar (97), Chintpurni (96), and Ronhat (95). Another 11 colleges, such as Shri Nainadevi (150) and Rewalsar (147), fall within the 100-150 student range, for which closure is also under consideration.

If the proposal is approved, students from the affected institutions will be shifted to nearby colleges, and faculty members, including lecturers and non-teaching staff, will be relocated to institutions where they are needed. Officials cited better enrollment in urban and headquarters-based colleges, stating that low-admission colleges in remote areas are being reviewed to ensure quality education.

This move follows a similar decision in March 2023, when the state government shut down 17-degree colleges and two Sanskrit colleges that were opened after April 1, 2022, during the BJP-led government. At that time, out of the 24 new degree colleges, 19 were closed due to low enrollment, with numbers ranging from zero to 61 students. However, Chhatri College in the Seraj Assembly constituency was exempted from closure at the request of former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.