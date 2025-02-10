Himachal Transport Department Implements Stricter PUC Rules

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Transport Department has introduced a new mandate requiring videography during vehicle pollution checks before issuing a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Under this rule, vehicle owners must bring their vehicles to the designated PUC center, where the entire checking process will be recorded. No pollution certificate will be issued without video proof.

The regulation, implemented nationwide by the Union Ministry of Surface Transport, aims to eliminate fraudulent practices where certificates were issued without vehicle inspection. The Transport Department of Himachal Pradesh has issued strict instructions to PUC centers, ensuring compliance with the new rule.

PUC centers, mainly located near petrol pumps, must ensure that vehicles are physically present for the pollution check. After the inspection, the certification will only be issued if the process is videographed. The recorded footage will be stored for official records, allowing authorities to investigate any irregularities.

This move comes in response to cases where certificates were issued without proper verification, often due to personal connections. The Transport Department expects that making videography mandatory will bring greater transparency and accountability to pollution certification.

Himachal Pradesh currently has 22,43,524 registered vehicles, including 19,25,593 private and 3,17,931 commercial vehicles. The state also has 2,811 electric vehicles. As per regulations, vehicle owners must obtain a pollution certificate every six months to comply with emission norms.

With this new rule in place, vehicle owners are advised to visit authorized PUC centers for mandatory testing to avoid penalties and legal action. The initiative is part of a broader effort to improve air quality and enforce stricter pollution control measures.