Himachal Pradesh continues to witness unusual weather patterns, with stark contrasts in day and night temperatures. Una remains the hottest region during the day due to bright sunshine, yet its nights are colder than Shimla, with minimum temperatures dropping significantly.

The Meteorological Center has predicted a change in weather conditions, with light rain and snowfall expected in the high-altitude areas of the state from January 29 to February 2. This change is attributed to the activity of a Western Disturbance. Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for cold wave conditions in some parts of the state on January 27 and 28.

However, the weather is expected to remain clear and dry in most parts of the state today and tomorrow, offering temporary relief before the predicted precipitation.

Rainfall Deficit Across Himachal

The state is grappling with a significant rainfall deficit this January. Between January 1 and 27, Himachal Pradesh recorded 79% less rainfall than normal. Against the usual 70.8 mm for this period, only 14.7 mm of rainfall has been recorded.

The district-wise rainfall deficit paints a concerning picture:

Bilaspur: 93% less rainfall

Chamba: 82% less rainfall

Hamirpur: 93% less rainfall

Kangra: 92% less rainfall

Kinnaur: 91% less rainfall

Kullu: 72% less rainfall

Lahaul-Spiti: 69% less rainfall

Mandi: 81% less rainfall

Shimla: 77% less rainfall

Sirmaur: 76% less rainfall

Solan: 91% less rainfall

Una: 95% less rainfall

This widespread shortfall has raised concerns about water availability and its impact on agriculture and horticulture, which rely heavily on adequate winter precipitation.

Himachal Pradesh is also experiencing significant variations in minimum temperatures across regions, reflecting the state’s diverse climatic zones. Shimla recorded a mild minimum temperature of 9.6°C, while Kalpa in Kinnaur dropped to freezing point at 0.0°C. Dharamshala saw 5.0°C, while Una dipped to 0.6°C, despite being the hottest during the day.

Other regions, including Nahan (7.0°C), Bilaspur (2.0°C), Hamirpur (1.3°C), and Chamba (2.7°C), also recorded low temperatures. Keylong was the coldest, plunging to -7.9°C, while Dalhousie remained relatively warmer at 10.5°C. These fluctuations highlight the unusual and often unpredictable weather patterns across the state.