Shimla: The Health Department in Himachal Pradesh is fully equipped to handle any potential rise in Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases, stated Health Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil during a meeting with health officials today. Emphasizing that the virus is common and not a cause for alarm, he assured the public that the situation is under control.

Dr. Shandil highlighted that HMPV, identified in 2001, is not a new virus and is typically associated with mild respiratory symptoms such as cough, fever, and cold. He clarified that neither Himachal Pradesh nor other parts of India have reported any unusual spikes in HMPV cases. “The Union Health Ministry and the state health authorities are closely monitoring the situation, and there is no reason to panic,” he said.

While urging people to remain cautious, the Health Minister advised visiting health centers if symptoms persist or worsen. “The virus spreads through close contact with infected individuals, making preventive measures like wearing masks, regular handwashing, and staying home when sick critical for public safety,” he explained.

Dr. Shandil stressed the importance of hygiene and precautionary steps to protect vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Reassuring the public about the state’s preparedness, Dr. Shandil confirmed that the health department has adequate infrastructure to deal with emergencies. “Hospitals across the state are equipped with sufficient beds, oxygen cylinders, and other necessary facilities. The government is also prepared to implement protocols issued by the central government,” he added.

About Human Metapneumovirus

HMPV is a respiratory virus that spreads through respiratory droplets and contaminated surfaces. While there is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine, most patients recover within a week to 10 days with symptomatic care.

Globally, HMPV cases have been reported in various regions, with no significant threat posed due to existing partial immunity and better knowledge about the virus. Health experts continue to emphasize the importance of preventive measures and public awareness.

Symptoms and Precautions

HMPV typically causes symptoms such as cough, fever, and cold and spreads through close contact with infected individuals. Dr. Shandil urged people to remain cautious and visit health centers if they develop similar symptoms. He also recommended preventive measures, including:

Wearing masks in crowded areas.

Regular handwashing with soap.

Staying home when feeling unwell.

“Precautions are essential to limit the spread of any respiratory illness. Simple measures can protect vulnerable groups like children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immunity,” he stated.

The Health Department has assured that it will remain vigilant and take all necessary actions to protect the health and safety of the people in Himachal Pradesh.