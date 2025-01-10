In a move aimed at enhancing transparency and preventing fraudulent land transactions, the Himachal Pradesh government has officially launched the e-KYC process for land records. This initiative is designed to streamline the process of land registration and ensure that land ownership details are accurate and accessible.

Patwaris have been entrusted with the responsibility of carrying out the e-KYC for landowners, with detailed guidelines issued by the Director of Land Records to all Deputy Commissioners. This new system will allow farmers and landowners to verify their ownership details using Aadhaar-based identification, linking the entire land record with the individual’s Aadhaar number.

One of the key benefits of the e-KYC system is the creation of a unique land ID for each property, which will contain comprehensive details of the immovable property and its rightful owner. This move is expected to significantly reduce instances of benami deals, where land is held in the name of someone else to evade taxes or other legal obligations.

Farmers will need to provide essential documents, including a copy of their jamabandi (land record), Aadhaar, mobile number, and other relevant papers to complete the e-KYC process. Once completed, the updated records will be available on a mobile app developed by the state’s Digital Technology and Governance Department, providing landowners with real-time access to their property details.

The new system also includes a feature that sends SMS alerts to landowners regarding any changes in the type of land or other updates in the jamabandi, ensuring they are always informed. This digital transformation will help safeguard against fraudulent claims and ensure that only the legitimate owners receive compensation for their land.

Moreover, the e-KYC process will facilitate the smooth transfer of land ownership in cases where previous generations of landowners have passed away, but the transfer has not been updated in the land records.

To ensure the system’s success, Deputy Commissioners have been directed to work closely with Tehsildars and Naib Tehsildars, ensuring all Patwaris are equipped with the necessary mobile app. The app will also require Patwaris to upload Aadhaar card photos and provide daily updates on e-KYC progress through Google Sheets. To motivate Patwaris for their diligent work, those who perform exceptionally well will be rewarded.

This initiative marks a significant step towards making Himachal Pradesh’s land records more transparent, secure, and accessible, benefiting both landowners and the broader community.