Kangra: Gaggal Airport is set to enhance its connectivity with the addition of direct flights to Jaipur, Noida, and Dehradun. Starting March 30, these new routes will be part of an updated flight schedule, offering travellers more options from Himachal Pradesh.

Currently, Gaggal Airport operates direct flights to Shimla, Delhi, and Chandigarh through airlines such as Alliance Air, Indigo, and SpiceJet. With the growing demand for expanded air services, the airport authorities have initiated discussions with airline companies to introduce flights to new destinations.

“We are actively working to connect Gaggal Airport with Dehradun, Noida, and Jaipur. Flights will operate from sunrise to sunset, and we are optimistic about launching these routes by March 30,” said Dhirendra Singh, Director of Gaggal Airport.

The updated schedule will also include increased flights to Delhi, addressing the high demand for travel to the national capital. This expansion is expected to boost tourism and trade, offering greater convenience to residents and visitors alike.

If the talks with airline companies succeed, the new routes will position Gaggal Airport as a more significant hub in the region, supporting the local economy and improving access to major cities across India.